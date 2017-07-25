The Greatest Album By Any Group in Rock & Roll History: “Back in Black” Turns 37!

It was on this day in 1980, July 25th, when AC/DC released their first album featuring their new lead singer, Brian Johnson. Released on the Atlantic label, and recorded at Compass Point Studios in Nassau, Bahamas, in May & June of 1980. Tropical storms were pounding the area during recording sessions of the album making it difficult to proceed with the sessions. Produced by John “Mutt” Lange, “Back in Black” would become the greatest selling album by any group ever! It is only second to Michael Jackson’s Thriller. As of today, it has sold more than 55 million copies. Here is the track listing:

Side One:

Hells Bells Shoot to Thrill What Do You Do For Money Honey? Given the Dog a Bone Let Me Put My Love Into You

Side Two:

Back In Black You Shook Me All Night Long Have a Drink On Me Shake a Leg Rock and Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution

The Line up:

Brian Johnson – Lead Vocals

Angus Young – Lead Guitar

Malcolm Young – Rhthym Guitar

Phil Rudd – Drums

Bass Guitar – Clifff Williams

Here is the official video for Back In Black: