Another Live Streaming Gone Wrong

Last week, we had the live streaming of a group of teens who were live on Facebook showing and witnessing a handicapped man who was drowning in a lake in Cocoa, Florida. They didn’t call 911, offer any help to the man, just live streamed him drowning and making snarky comments while the man went under. And you know what? Those teens will not face any prosecution of any kind because they didn’t break any kind of law in the state of Florida.

Now we have THIS. It’s absolutely disgusting, unbelievable and both. Another live streaming and no one calls 911 and this is this woman’s sister. Just a few days short of turning 15 and a sister who didn’t have time to call for help because she was what, getting so many likes and comments on Instagram?

Thanks to ABC 30 in Fresno for this story.