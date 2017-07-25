Classic Rock Almanac July 25, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Yardbirds drummer Jim McCarty celebrates his 74th birthday today (July 25th).

What is the name of the group McCarty and Yardbirds singer Keith Relf formed after they left in 1969 — a band that still exists today, though with none of its original members? a) Spooky Tooth

b) Renaissance

c) Climax Blues Band

d) The Strawbs

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-Tom Petty releases his third solo album, Highway Companion.

2002-The coroner’s report on Who bassist John Entwistle says he had cocaine in his system when he died in his Las Vegas hotel on June 27th. His death is ruled accidental but blamed on drug use and existing heart disease.

1999-Woodstock ’99, the anniversary festival at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, New York, ends with a riot.

1990-Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa become parents to son Evan James.

1980-AC/DC release Back in Black, their first album with new singer Brian Johnson.

1980-KISS introduce new drummer Eric Carr at a concert in New York City. Carr, who wears fox makeup, replaces Peter Criss, who was made up as a cat.

1975-David Bowie releases “Fame” as a single.

1973-The Doobie Brothers release “China Grove,” the second single off their album The Captain and Me. It will peak at number-15 on Billboard‘s Hot 100.

1969-Neil Young joins Crosby, Stills & Nash onstage at the Fillmore East in New York, making the threesome a quartet for the first time in public.

BIRTHDAYS