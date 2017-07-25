Classic Rock Almanac July 25, 2017

July 25, 2017 8:12 AM
Filed Under: AC/DC, classic rock almanac, yardbirds
13th April 1965: British rhythm and blues group The Yardbirds, from left to right; Chris Dreja (rhythm guitar), Keith Relf (vocals, harmonica), Jim McCarty (drums), Jeff Beck (lead guitar) and Paul, or 'Sam', Samwell-Smith (bass guitar). They plan to tour with the Kinks at the end of April and hope that their next single, 'Heartful Of Soul' out in June, is as successful as their current hit 'For Your Love', recorded with previous lead guitarist, Eric Clapton. (Photo by John Pratt/Keystone Features/Getty Images)

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Yardbirds drummer Jim McCarty celebrates his 74th birthday today (July 25th).

What is the name of the group McCarty and Yardbirds singer Keith Relf formed after they left in 1969 — a band that still exists today, though with none of its original members?

a) Spooky Tooth
b) Renaissance
c) Climax Blues Band
d) The Strawbs

 scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-Tom Petty releases his third solo album, Highway Companion.

2002-The coroner’s report on Who bassist John Entwistle says he had cocaine in his system when he died in his Las Vegas hotel on June 27th. His death is ruled accidental but blamed on drug use and existing heart disease.

1999-Woodstock ’99, the anniversary festival at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, New York, ends with a riot.

1990-Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa become parents to son Evan James.

1980-AC/DC release Back in Black, their first album with new singer Brian Johnson.

1980-KISS introduce new drummer Eric Carr at a concert in New York City. Carr, who wears fox makeup, replaces Peter Criss, who was made up as a cat.

1975-David Bowie releases “Fame” as a single.

1973-The Doobie Brothers release “China Grove,” the second single off their album The Captain and Me. It will peak at number-15 on Billboard‘s Hot 100.

1969-Neil Young joins Crosby, Stills & Nash onstage at the Fillmore East in New York, making the threesome a quartet for the first time in public.

BIRTHDAYS

Jim McCarty – 74 years old
After The Yardbirds, the drummer co-founded Renaissance. He and Chris Dreja relaunched The Yardbirds in 1992 and McCarty still tours with them. Born 1943.

TRIVIA ANSWER
b) Renaissance


Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

July 29, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
August 12, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live