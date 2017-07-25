Frampton Comes Unhinged

Peter Frampton is known for his disdain for cellphone cameras at his concerts, but last Sunday the venues’ cameraman caused him to walk off stage in the middle on a show. During a guitar solo, the large screens were filled with the image of a fan in the audience showing her “Frampton Comes Alive”, and then the “I’m In You” album covers. The crowd went wild, but Frampton reportedly would not return to the stage until the camera was turned off! Frampton later apologized on Twitter.

It’s lucky that the fan didn’t have a “Sgt. Pepper: The Movie” soundtrack album cover with her. The sight of that might have sent Peter across the state line, never to return.