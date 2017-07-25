Mr.Classic’s Blues Pick of the Day Buddy Guy – Mustang Sally

Buddy Guy : Mustang Sally
Ranked 78th in Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 Greatest Guitar Songs of All Time.George “Buddy” Guy is one of the most entertaining blues guitarist on tour today. He is an exponent of Chicago blues and has influenced guitarists including Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, Keith Richards, Jeff Beck, John Mayer and Stevie Ray Vaughan.
Mustang Sally Guess you better slow your Mustang down
Mustang Sally Baby, I guess you better slow your Mustang down
You been a runnin’ all over town
I guess I’ll better put your big feet on the ground
Oh yes, I will
All you wanna do is ride around, Sally (Ride Sally ride)
All you wanna do is ride around, Sally (Ride Sally ride)
All you wanna do is ride around, Sally (Ride Sally ride)
All you wanna do is ride around, Sally (Ride Sally ride)
One of these early mornings
You gonna be wipin’ your weepin’ eyes
Yes you will
I bought you a vintage Mustang, of nineteen sixty-five
Now you goin’ around signifyin’ woman, no
You don’t wanna let me ride Mustang Sally, baby, yeah
I guess you better slow your Mustang down
Yes you will darling, I hope you will
Going around runnin’ all over town
I’m gonna put your big fat feet on the ground
Oh yes Sally, well, look at here
All you wanna do is ride around, Sally (Ride Sally ride)
All you wanna do is just ride around, Sally (Ride Sally ride)
All you wanna do is just ride around, Sally (Ride Sally ride)
All you wanna do is ride around, Sally (Ride Sally ride)
One of these early mornings
You gonna put your bad bad feet on the ground
Oh yes I will, Sally
Sally (Ride Sally ride)
Sally (Ride Sally ride)
Ride Sally ride
Ride Sally ride
Ride Sally ride