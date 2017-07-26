Classic Rock Almanac July 26, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Mick Jagger celebrates his 74th birthday today (July 26th).

On The Stones’ 1970 live album Get Yer Ya-Ya’s Out!, Jagger says, “I think I busted a button on my trousers — hope they don’t fall down. You don’t want my trousers to fall down now, do you?” Which song does the band launch into after he says it? a) “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

b) “Midnight Rambler”

c) “Honky Tonk Women”

d) “Carol”

ANNIVERSARIES

2013-Singer, songwriter, guitarist and Oklahoma native J.J. Cale dies at 74. He composed “Cocaine” and “After Midnight” (both covered by Eric Clapton) and “Call Me the Breeze,” which was recorded by Lynyrd Skynyrd.

2006-Elmo Shropshire of Elmo and Patsy (“Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer”) joins Cheap Trick and The Allman Brothers Band in a lawsuit alleging deliberate and serious underpayment of royalties for songs sold as ringtones.

2002-Ozzy Osbourne announces he’s leaving Ozzfest for three weeks to spend time with his wife Sharon as she battles cancer. System of a Down takes over the headline slot.

1990-Grateful Dead keyboardist Brent Mydland dies at age 37.

1986-Peter Gabriel‘s “Sledgehammer” goes to number-one in Billboard. So far it’s the only chart-topper of his career.

1980-The Rolling Stones‘ Emotional Rescue reaches number-one in Billboard, where it spends seven weeks.

1979-A revamped version of The Clash‘s self-titled debut album is released in the United States two years after the original disc’s issue in Britain.

1977-With seven dates to go, Led Zeppelin‘s U-S tour ends abruptly when Robert Plant‘s six-year-old son Karac dies of a respiratory ailment in England.

1977-In a stunt aimed at getting a record deal with CBS Records (which he does eventually get), Elvis Costello is arrested while performing on the street outside a company meeting at the London Hilton.

1963-Bob Dylan makes his first appearance at the Newport Folk Festival, performing at afternoon workshops before taking part in the evening’s program, where he is joined by Joan Baez, Peter, Paul and Mary and The Freedom Singers. Two years later, his electric performance at Newport will ignite a huge controversy in the folk music community.

