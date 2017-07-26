Cody Kessler Opens Camp As No. 1 QB, Brock Osweiler To Compete

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – As the Cleveland Browns prepare to kick off training camp Thursday, Hue Jackson’s quarterback depth chart remains unchanged.

Cody Kessler will open training camp as Jackson’s No. 1 QB while veteran Brock Osweiler will get a legitimate chance to compete for the starting job the coach said Wednesday.

Kessler appeared in 9 games as a rookie with 8 starts that saw him complete 65.6 percent of his passes for 1,380 yards with 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

Osweiler, who is set to make $16 million this season, was acquired from Houston along with a 2018 second round draft pick in March.

Browns executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown said that Osweiler’s salary will not be a determining factor as to who the starter will be or even if he makes the team.

Rookie DeShone Kizer, selected 52nd overall in April, will also get an opportunity to win the job.