After the news broke that Kyrie Irving wants off the LeBron led Cavs so he can be “the man” somewhere else, fan’s reaction ran the gamut from tears and sadness to hate and disgust. But so many of these fans are also the ones who rail against the “Super-Team” concept that has swept the NBA. Well, one writer thinks that Kyrie’s request just might be a reaction to all that. Click HERE to read all about it…
Is Kyrie Actually The Anti-Durant?July 26, 2017 4:11 PM
CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 07: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on late in the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 7, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.