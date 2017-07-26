Is Kyrie Actually The Anti-Durant?

July 26, 2017 4:11 PM
CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 07: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on late in the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 7, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

After the news broke that Kyrie Irving wants off the LeBron led Cavs so he can be “the man” somewhere else, fan’s reaction ran the gamut from tears and sadness to hate and disgust. But so many of these fans are also the ones who rail against the “Super-Team” concept that has swept the NBA. Well, one writer thinks that Kyrie’s request just might be a reaction to all that. Click HERE to read all about it…

More from Michael Stanley 3:00pm To 7:00pm
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

July 29, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
August 12, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live