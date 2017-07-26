Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Eric Clapton Blues Before Sunrise

Blues Before Sunrise – Eric Clapton

What can be said about an artist, guitarist, singer and songwriter? A man who has been in some of the most influential bands in rock history plus a solo career most musicians would kill for. Clapton is so diverse in his music he appeals to a great number of people, blues, rockers, easier ballads and a great number of guitarists. This song lays out just one of the dimensions.

I have the blues before sunrise, tears standing in my eyes

I have the blues before sunrise, tears standing in my eyes

It was a miserable feeling, now babe, a feeling I do despise

I have to leave, leave you baby because you know you done me wrong

I have to leave you baby because you know you done me wrong

I’m gonna pack up and leave you darling and break up my happy home

I have to leave, leave you baby, I’m gonna leave you all alone

I’m gonna leave you baby, I’m gonna leave you all alone

I’m gonna pack up and leave you darlin’

Because you know you done me wrong

Well now goodbye, goodbye baby, I’ll see you on some rainy day

Well now goodbye baby, I’ll see you on some rainy day

You can go ahead now little darling, ’cause I want you to have your way.