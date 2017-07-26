The Daily Cut: The Rolling Stones “Mother’s Little Helper”

July 26, 2017 8:09 AM
Filed Under: Keith Richards, mick jagger, The Daily Cut, the rolling stones

The Rolling Stones: “Mother’s Little Helper”

ALBUM: Aftermath

YEAR: 1966

WRITER: Mick Jagger and Keith Richards

Peaked at number-eight on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Rolling Stones’ 1966 single “Mother’s Little Helper” was one of the first hit songs to take on the serious subject of prescription drug abuse. Mick Jagger says the song itself isn’t particularly serious. “It’s about drug dependence, but it’s in a very spoofy way. I don’t think as a songwriter you think of it, it’s just every day stuff that you observe and write about. There is a sort of naïvite to it, but there is a lot of humor in those songs. There a lot based on humor.”

Today (July 26th) is Mick Jagger’s 74th birthday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

July 29, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
August 12, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live