On This Day In AC/DC History…July 27th, 1979! “Highway To Hell” is Released!

July 27, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: AC/DC
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 01: (left to right) Malcolm Young, Bon Scott, Angus Young, Cliff Williams and Phil Rudd of Australian rock band AC/DC pose in London, England in August 1979. (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)

On this day in AC/DC history…”Highway to Hell” is released!  AC/DC releases their 5th international studio album.  It is their last album featuring lead singer Bon Scott as Bon would pass away only 6 months later(February 19th, 1980) from over consumption of alcohol.  This would be AC/DC‘s first album that propelled them into the top 100 album charts hitting #17 and was their biggest album yet.  It was recorded at the Critera Studios in Miami, Florida in February of 1979 and in Mar and April at the Roundhouse Studios in London, England.

Side One:

  1. Highway to Hell
  2. Girls Got Rhythm
  3. Walk All Over You
  4. Touch Too Much
  5. Beating Around The Bush

Side Two:

  1. Shot Down In Flames
  2. Get It Hot
  3. If You Want Blood(You’ve Got It)
  4. Love Hungry man
  5. Night Prowler

Here is an excellent video of Bon and the rest of the band. This is “Highway to Hell!”

More from Chris V.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

July 29, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
August 12, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live