On This Day In AC/DC History…July 27th, 1979! “Highway To Hell” is Released!

On this day in AC/DC history…”Highway to Hell” is released! AC/DC releases their 5th international studio album. It is their last album featuring lead singer Bon Scott as Bon would pass away only 6 months later(February 19th, 1980) from over consumption of alcohol. This would be AC/DC‘s first album that propelled them into the top 100 album charts hitting #17 and was their biggest album yet. It was recorded at the Critera Studios in Miami, Florida in February of 1979 and in Mar and April at the Roundhouse Studios in London, England.

Side One:

Highway to Hell Girls Got Rhythm Walk All Over You Touch Too Much Beating Around The Bush

Side Two:

Shot Down In Flames Get It Hot If You Want Blood(You’ve Got It) Love Hungry man Night Prowler

Here is an excellent video of Bon and the rest of the band. This is “Highway to Hell!”