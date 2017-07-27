TRIVIA

Today’s Question: After a four-year battle, John Lennon got his green card, granting him permanent residency status in the U.S. on July 27th, 1976.

John’s most recent album at the time was his album of oldies covers, Rock ‘n’ Roll. One of the reasons he made it had to do with a copyright infringement lawsuit involving which song by The Beatles? a) “Come Together”

b) “One After 909”

c) “Revolution”

d) “Yer Blues” scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2001-Lynyrd Skynyrd bassist Leon Wilkeson is found dead of natural causes in a Jacksonville, Florida hotel room. He was 49.

1991-Bryan Adams‘ “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You” reaches number-one, starting a seven-week reign atop the Billboard pop chart.

1979-Alice Cooper‘s Indian art store in Scottsdale, Arizona is hit by a firebomb, which destroys artifacts as well as some of Cooper’s gold records.

1977-Robert Plant‘s five-year-old son Karak dies of a stomach infection. The Led Zeppelin singer goes into seclusion for nearly a year following the tragedy.

1976-Bruce Springsteen sues his manager, Mike Appel, for fraud and breach of contract.

1974-Lynyrd Skynyrd‘s “Sweet Home Alabama” single is released.

1973-The New York Dolls release their debut album, produced by Todd Rundgren.

1971-On the second day of rehearsals, George Harrison and Ravi Shankar hold a press conference at ABKCO Records’ New York office to announce the Concert for Bangladesh.

1968-Pink Floyd‘s second album, Saucerful of Secrets, is released in the U-S.

1968-The Who‘s “Magic Bus” single is released in the U.S., over a month and a half before it would come out at home in Britain. It will eventually peak at number-25 here.

BIRTHDAYS