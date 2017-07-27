TRIVIA
Today’s Question: After a four-year battle, John Lennon got his green card, granting him permanent residency status in the U.S. on July 27th, 1976.
John’s most recent album at the time was his album of oldies covers, Rock ‘n’ Roll. One of the reasons he made it had to do with a copyright infringement lawsuit involving which song by The Beatles?
a) “Come Together”
b) “One After 909”
c) “Revolution”
d) “Yer Blues”
ANNIVERSARIES
2001-Lynyrd Skynyrd bassist Leon Wilkeson is found dead of natural causes in a Jacksonville, Florida hotel room. He was 49.
1991-Bryan Adams‘ “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You” reaches number-one, starting a seven-week reign atop the Billboard pop chart.
1979-Alice Cooper‘s Indian art store in Scottsdale, Arizona is hit by a firebomb, which destroys artifacts as well as some of Cooper’s gold records.
1977-Robert Plant‘s five-year-old son Karak dies of a stomach infection. The Led Zeppelin singer goes into seclusion for nearly a year following the tragedy.
1976-Bruce Springsteen sues his manager, Mike Appel, for fraud and breach of contract.
1974-Lynyrd Skynyrd‘s “Sweet Home Alabama” single is released.
1973-The New York Dolls release their debut album, produced by Todd Rundgren.
1971-On the second day of rehearsals, George Harrison and Ravi Shankar hold a press conference at ABKCO Records’ New York office to announce the Concert for Bangladesh.
1968-Pink Floyd‘s second album, Saucerful of Secrets, is released in the U-S.
1968-The Who‘s “Magic Bus” single is released in the U.S., over a month and a half before it would come out at home in Britain. It will eventually peak at number-25 here.
BIRTHDAYS
Tris Imboden – 66 years old
Chicago (since 1990)/ex-Kenny Loggins Band drummer. Born 1951.
Andy White – Died in 2015
The British session drummer is best known for having played on the most widely known version of the first Beatles single, “Love Me Do,” and it’s B-side, “P.S. I Love You.” He can also be heard on many hits by Herman’s Hermits and on “It’s Not Unusual” by Tom Jones. He died following a stroke on November 9th, 2015 at 85. Born 1930.
TRIVIA ANSWER
a) “Come Together”