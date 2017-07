19 year old Ryan Norman of Cleveland will be behind the wheel of the Journey sponsored Indy car this weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The Journey logo and the lyric “Don’t Stop Believin‘” is emblazoned on the side of the car, and you’d better believe that the guy behind the wheel is very excited!

See Ryan, the car, & the story HERE

This weekend the “Wheel In The Sky” won’t be the only wheel that keeps on turning.