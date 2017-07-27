Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Paul McCartney My Love

July 27, 2017 9:23 AM
Filed Under: Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day, Paul Mccartney

Paul McCartney – My Love

Few singers of any area of music can claim the success of Paul McCartney. Yes of all the former Beatles, Paul McCartney by far had the most successful solo career, maintaining a constant presence in the British and American charts during the ’70s and ’80s and still sells out crowds everywhere. Coming to Cleveland, Ohio:

Paul McCartney ONE ON ONE Tour

*First Cleveland Concert Since 2002*

WHEN: August 17th 2016

WHERE: Quicken Loans Arena

TICKETS: On Sale Monday, April 25th at 10 AM

PRESALE: Friday, April 22 10 AM – Sunday, April 24, at 10 PM

OFFER CODE: WNCX

More from Mr. Classic
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

July 29, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
August 12, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live