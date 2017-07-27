The Daily Cut: Lynyrd Skynyrd “Gimme Three Steps”

July 27, 2017 8:20 AM
Filed Under: Allen Collins, lynyrd skynyrd, Ronnie Van Zant, The Daily Cut

Lynyrd Skynyrd: “Gimme Three Steps”

ALBUM: Lynyrd Skynyrd

YEAR: 1973

WRITERS: Ronnie Van Zant and Allen Collins

The first single from Skynyrd’s first album didn’t even chart on the Billboard Hot 100, but became a rock radio classic.

Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington was with the late Ronnie Van Zant the night the events that led Ronnie to write “Gimme Three Steps” took place. He says it’s all true, though some small changes were made for dramatic effect. “The bar that we were at was called WD West Tavern. It was in the west side of Jacksonville. That actually happened to Ronnie. The words say it all. He was dancing with this girl, and this guy comes in that wanted to fight him. He wasn’t gonna shoot him, just fight. But they did fight over her, and Ronnie won, actually, but we just made the story up from there. The guy had a knife, not a gun, but it was all really true. It’s just taken from a real story and we just kinda did a song from it.”

Lynyrd Skynyrd bassist Leon Wilkeson passed away of natural causes in a Jacksonville, Florida hotel room on this day (July 27th) in 2001.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

July 29, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
August 12, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live