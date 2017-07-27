The Daily Cut: Lynyrd Skynyrd “Gimme Three Steps”

Lynyrd Skynyrd: “Gimme Three Steps”

ALBUM: Lynyrd Skynyrd

YEAR: 1973

WRITERS: Ronnie Van Zant and Allen Collins

The first single from Skynyrd’s first album didn’t even chart on the Billboard Hot 100, but became a rock radio classic.

Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington was with the late Ronnie Van Zant the night the events that led Ronnie to write “Gimme Three Steps” took place. He says it’s all true, though some small changes were made for dramatic effect. “The bar that we were at was called WD West Tavern. It was in the west side of Jacksonville. That actually happened to Ronnie. The words say it all. He was dancing with this girl, and this guy comes in that wanted to fight him. He wasn’t gonna shoot him, just fight. But they did fight over her, and Ronnie won, actually, but we just made the story up from there. The guy had a knife, not a gun, but it was all really true. It’s just taken from a real story and we just kinda did a song from it.”

Lynyrd Skynyrd bassist Leon Wilkeson passed away of natural causes in a Jacksonville, Florida hotel room on this day (July 27th) in 2001.