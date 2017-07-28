Chris V.’s AC/DC Diary…World Series Of Rock “Game 1” July 28th, 1979! CLEVELAND!

July 28, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: AC/DC

On this day in AC/DC history…July 28th, 1979!  CLEVELAND!  It was ‘game 1’ for “The World Series Of Rock” at the Cleveland Municipal Stadium.  Tickets were by general admission only, $12.50, and you got to see 6 bands!  In front of a sold out stadium, 82,500 people.  The show would start at noon and run until whenever! Up first were The Scorpions, then AC/DC, followed up by Thin Lizzy, Journey, Ted Nugent, and then Aerosmith.  In fact when AC/DC played The Midnight Special, Steven Tyler and Ted Nugent talk about being on the road with AC/DC.  Little did anyone know that this would be Bon Scott‘s last performance in Cleveland as he would pass away just shy of 7 months later ( February 19th). But on this day, he rocked!  To see the performance, Scroll down.

Set List:

  1. Live Wire
  2. Problem Child
  3. Sin City
  4. Bad Boy Boogie
  5. The Jack
  6. Rocker

Line up:

  • Angus Young – Lead Guitar
  • Malcolm Young – Rhythm Guitar
  • Bon Scott – Lead Vocals
  • Cliff WIlliams – Bass
  • Phil Rudd – Drums

Now, let’s take a step back in time.  Time to go to the old lady by the lake and rock and roll the way concerts were meant to be.  It is time for AC/DC‘s performance.

 

More from Chris V.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

July 29, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
August 12, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live