Chris V.’s AC/DC Diary…World Series Of Rock “Game 1” July 28th, 1979! CLEVELAND!

On this day in AC/DC history…July 28th, 1979! CLEVELAND! It was ‘game 1’ for “The World Series Of Rock” at the Cleveland Municipal Stadium. Tickets were by general admission only, $12.50, and you got to see 6 bands! In front of a sold out stadium, 82,500 people. The show would start at noon and run until whenever! Up first were The Scorpions, then AC/DC, followed up by Thin Lizzy, Journey, Ted Nugent, and then Aerosmith. In fact when AC/DC played The Midnight Special, Steven Tyler and Ted Nugent talk about being on the road with AC/DC. Little did anyone know that this would be Bon Scott‘s last performance in Cleveland as he would pass away just shy of 7 months later ( February 19th). But on this day, he rocked! To see the performance, Scroll down.

Set List:

Live Wire Problem Child Sin City Bad Boy Boogie The Jack Rocker

Line up:

Angus Young – Lead Guitar

– Lead Guitar Malcolm Young – Rhythm Guitar

– Rhythm Guitar Bon Scott – Lead Vocals

– Lead Vocals Cliff WIlliams – Bass

– Bass Phil Rudd – Drums

Now, let’s take a step back in time. Time to go to the old lady by the lake and rock and roll the way concerts were meant to be. It is time for AC/DC‘s performance.