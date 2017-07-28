Alice Cooper: New Album Out Today

Alice Cooper’s new album “Paranormal” is out today, you can get it at earMUSIC

The album features two songs written and recorded with the original members of the Alice Cooper band and also boasts guest appearances by ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons, U2 drummer Larry Mullen and Roger Glover of Deep Purple. In addition to the new studio album and the two new recordings from the original Alice Cooper band, fans will receive a bonus of 6 live tracks recorded at one of Cooper’s 2016 shows in Columbus, OH. There will also be a limited run of blood-red vinyl available at indie retailers across the country.