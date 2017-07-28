Browns Training Camp, American Red Cross and Mr.Classic

Well Brown’s training camp was fantastic yesterday. I was out there with The Northeast Ohio American Red Cross helping Brown’s fans sign up for the Cleveland Browns First and Ten Program. Yes Mr.Classic enjoys volunteering spare time to give back to the community and you should too.

The Cleveland Brown’s First and Ten effort is to get Brown’s fans to give at least ten hours a year back to the community. GIVE 10 HOURS, HELP YOUR COMMUNITY

The Cleveland Browns care about our community and fans. We know fans are giving back, and making a difference and we also know there are people who need help. Join us as we move forward in the community by giving back, be part of First and Ten, show your team pride. Together we can inspire local, national and global goodwill. @BrownsGiveBack #Give10

With the American Red Cross here in Northeast Ohio there are a number of ways and opportunities to volunteer we look for people in the four major categories of the Red Cross areas of support and service: Blood services, health and education services, disaster services, and military family support. In each of these four areas there might be 25- 50 volunteer openings at any one time in any of the 22 counties in northeast Ohio. There is great training for the positions and additional training in other areas too.

Giving back as a volunteer is fun and rewarding. The online application is a piece of cake and fast, about five minutes. Once you finish that part, you can browse through the list of openings for volunteers. Perhaps find something that interests you or an area that would amplify your career. Some people even find more than one area of interest. Go look around and see what you might like.

If you have an interest in volunteering for the Northeast Ohio Red Cross log onto redcross.org/neo