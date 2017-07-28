TRIVIA

Today’s Question: The late Pink Floyd keyboardist Richard Wright was born 74 years ago today (July 28th).

Rick Wright appears on all but one of Pink Floyd’s albums. Which album does he not play on at all?

a) The Wall

b) The Final Cut

c) A Momentary Lapse of Reason

d) Soundtrack From the Film ‘More’

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-A partial Guns n’ Roses reunion takes place at the Key Club in Hollywood as guitarist Izzy Stradlin and bassist Duff McKagan join drummer Steven Adler and his band, Adler’s Appetite, onstage to play “Mr. Brownstone” and “Paradise City.” It’s the first time Stradlin and McKagan had played with Adler in 17 years.

2006-The first guitar Paul McCartney ever played sells at auction at London’s Abbey Road Studios for $615,000.

1995-Jimi Hendrix‘s father wins the rights to his son’s name, likeness, image and music after a number of companies had profited from them over the years.

1987-The Beatles sue Nike and Capitol Records over the use of “Revolution” in commercials.

1979-Ted Nugent, Journey, Aerosmith and Thin Lizzy headline the World Series of Rock in Cleveland.

1976-Steve Miller Band‘s Fly Like an Eagle album, with four future Top 20 singles, is certified gold.

1975-Black Sabbath releases its sixth studio album, Sabotage.

1973-Grand Funk Railroad releases We’re an American Band.

1972-Mott the Hoople releases “All the Young Dudes,” written and produced by David Bowie.

1971-George Harrison releases the single “Bangla Desh,” recorded with Phil Spector, as a prelude to August 1st’s Concert for Bangladesh.

BIRTHDAYS