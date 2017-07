The 30th anniversary of Def Leppard’s “Hysteria” occurs on August 3rd, and the boys have put together a little video documentary to explain it all, click on it below. Joe Elliot is also doing a Facebook chat at 2:15ET on that day.

Of course there are a bunch of ” Deluxe Editions” coming out the next day, from a 7 disc box including 4 books, to colored vinyl, to versions with tour programs and posters.Well, after all, it is called Hysteria.