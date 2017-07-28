Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Stephen Stills TreeTop Flyer

Stills Alone is an album released in 1991 by Stephen Stills. The album features Stills on acoustic and electric guitar, with minimal or no backing on the majority of the tracks. “Amazonia” features some percussion backing.

Contemporary singer/songwriter Ray Lamontagne has noted in interviews that track ten on this album, “Treetop Flyer,” is the song that convinced him to pursue a career in music.

“Isn’t It So” (Stills) – 3:14

“Everybody’s Talkin'” (Fred Neil) – 3:20

“Just Isn’t Like You” (Stills) – 2:01

“In My Life” (John Lennon, Paul McCartney) – 2:10

“Ballad of Hollis Brown” (Bob Dylan)– 3:30

“Singin’ Call” (Stills) – 2:20

“The Right Girl” (Stills/Pogue) – 2:54

“Blind Fiddler Medley” – 4:37

“The Blind Fiddler” (Trad.)

“Do For The Others” (Stills)

“Know You Got To Run” (Stills, John Hopkins)

“Amazonia” (Stills) – 2:28

“Treetop Flyer” (Stills) – 4:02

