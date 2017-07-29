Classic Rock Almanac July 29, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2014-Neil Young files for divorce from Pegi Young, his wife of 36 years. His new romantic relationship, with actress Daryl Hannah, comes to light a month later.

1976-Manager Mike Appel countersues Bruce Springsteen two days after the artist took him to court.

1974-“Mama” Cass Elliot, the former Mamas and the Papas mainstay, suffers a fatal heart attack in London. The 32-year-old had just wrapped up a two-week engagement at the Palladium.

1973-Led Zeppelin‘s safe deposit box at the Drake Hotel in New York is robbed of 180,000 dollars. It is one of the largest cash thefts ever in New York City.

1968-The Beatles start recording “Hey Jude” at Abbey Road in London without producer George Martin, who has the night off. Over the next four days –with a move to Trident Studios –they produce their longest-running (seven minutes) and most dominant (eight weeks at number-one) single.

1967-The Doors‘ “Light My Fire” starts a three-week run at number-one in Billboard.

1966-Cream — Jack Bruce, Eric Clapton and Ginger Baker — plays its first public show, at a Manchester (England) club called the Twisted Wheel.

1966-Bob Dylan crashes his motorcycle near his home in Woodstock, New York. He is taken to Middletown Hospital with several broken vertebrae, a concussion and cuts on his face and scalp.

1965-The Beatles‘ second movie, Help!, opens at London’s Pavilion Theater nearly a month before its U-S debut.

BIRTHDAYS

Patti Scialfa – 61 years old

Bruce Springsteen‘s second wife has been a solo artist and a longtime singer and guitarist in The E Street Band. Born 1956.

Geddy Lee (Gary Lee Weinrib) – 64 years old

Rush singer-bassist. Born 1953.

Neal Doughty – 71 years old

REO Speedwagon keyboardist. Born 1946.