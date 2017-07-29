Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Rolling Stones Memory Motel

The Rolling Stones Memory Motel

“Memory Motel” is a song on the 1976 album Black and Blue from The Rolling Stones. A ballad, the song is credited to singer Mick Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards (Richard at the time). It is a significant song as it is one of the few which feature both members sharing lead vocals. The song itself runs over seven minutes, one of the longest songs by the Rolling Stones.

The Memory Motel is in Montauk on Long Island. It’s near The Church Estate, which Andy Warhol bought in 1972. Arthur Schneider, who owns the Memory Motel, told us that The Stones stayed at Warhol’s estate when they were on tour in 1975-’76. (They were good friends with Warhol, who designed the Sticky Fingers album cover.) Since the Memory Motel was the only place in the area with a pool table and a piano, The Stones would occasionally come by and hang out at the bar. The owners at the time were not impressed – they hated The Stones.

The lyrics to the song have long drawn speculation as to who the “Hannah baby” in the lyrics refer to. Carly Simon is often a name considered, due to Jagger’s descriptions of the woman throughout the song; ‘Hannah’ was in reference to Annie Leibovitz, who was the Rolling Stones 1975 Tour of the Americas photographer. She spent time with the band during their rehearsals at Andy Warhol’s complex near Montauk. Jagger describes her thus: