On This Day In AC/DC History…July 29th, 1977!

July 29, 2017 11:04 AM
AC/DC opens for The Michael Stanley Band!

On this day in AC/DC history…July 29th, 1977. Just two days after their first ever show in Austin, Texas, AC/DC is in Corpus Christy, TX and plays at the Ritz Music Hall.  Not a very big place, but they  play in front of about 1,000 people.  They are on their “Let There Be Rock” tour. Now mind you, this is the same tour and time when AC/DC has a lot of things in store for us right here in Cleveland!  In August, they come to Cleveland twice,(August 12th & 22nd), and also support The Michael Stanley Band in New York, (August 24th).  Look at the bill and the ticket price for the night of The Michael Stanley Band show!  Really?  I will definitely have more for you guys on those shows(interviews, footage from the nights of the shows, etc…) on the dates that they happened. But for now, here is some footage of the band back in ’77 and the set list that Friday night:

Set List:

  1. Live Wire
  2. She’s Got Balls
  3. Problem Child
  4. Whole Lotta Rosie
  5. Dog Eat Dog
  6. The Jack
  7. Baby Please Don’t Go

Line up:

  • Angus Young – Lead Guitar
  • Malcolm Young – Rhythm Guitar
  • Bon Scott – Lead Vocals
  • Cliff WIlliams – Bass
  • Phil Rudd – Drums

 

Do yourself a favor and check out this footage of the guys from 1977!

