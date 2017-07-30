Classic Rock Almanac July 30, 2017

July 30, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: bruce springsteen, classic rock almanac
Musician Bruce Springsteen attends a rehearsal for his new album "The Rising" at the Convention Hall July 25, 2002 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. (Photo by June McKim/Getty Images)

ANNIVERSARIES

2002-Bruce Springsteen releases The Rising, his first studio album with The E Street Band since 1984. They promote it with a brief show at Convention Hall in Asbury Park, New Jersey that is broadcast live on the Today show.

1983-The English Beat announce that they’re breaking up, which leads to the formation of General Public and Fine Young Cannibals.

1971-Two days after its U-S release, George Harrison‘s “Bangla Desh” single is released in the rest of the world.

1969-The Beatles work on overdubs for several songs, most notably “Come Together,” in Abbey Road sessions that continue through August 25th.

1966-“Wild Thing” by The Troggs becomes the group’s first and only American number-one.

1963-The Beatles record “All My Lovin'” (in 13 takes), “Please Mister Postman” (in nine), “It Won’t Be Long” (in 23 ) and “Roll Over Beethoven” (in eight) at Abbey Road.

BIRTHDAYS

Jeffrey Hammond-Hammond – 71 years old
Ex-Jethro Tull bassist. Born 1946.

David Sanborn – 72 years old
The alto saxophonist hosted a TV music show in the late ’80s and is known in rock circles for countless sessions, including David Bowie‘s “Young Americans.” Born 1945.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

September 15, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
August 12, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live