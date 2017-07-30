Classic Rock Almanac July 30, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2002-Bruce Springsteen releases The Rising, his first studio album with The E Street Band since 1984. They promote it with a brief show at Convention Hall in Asbury Park, New Jersey that is broadcast live on the Today show.

1983-The English Beat announce that they’re breaking up, which leads to the formation of General Public and Fine Young Cannibals.

1971-Two days after its U-S release, George Harrison‘s “Bangla Desh” single is released in the rest of the world.

1969-The Beatles work on overdubs for several songs, most notably “Come Together,” in Abbey Road sessions that continue through August 25th.

1966-“Wild Thing” by The Troggs becomes the group’s first and only American number-one.

1963-The Beatles record “All My Lovin'” (in 13 takes), “Please Mister Postman” (in nine), “It Won’t Be Long” (in 23 ) and “Roll Over Beethoven” (in eight) at Abbey Road.

BIRTHDAYS

Jeffrey Hammond-Hammond – 71 years old

Ex-Jethro Tull bassist. Born 1946.

David Sanborn – 72 years old

The alto saxophonist hosted a TV music show in the late ’80s and is known in rock circles for countless sessions, including David Bowie‘s “Young Americans.” Born 1945.