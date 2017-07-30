Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Led Zeppelin Dazed and Confused

Led Zeppelin Dazed and Confused

The original which most people don’t hear of “Dazed and Confused” was written and performed by Jake Holmes for his debut solo album “The Above Ground Sound” of Jake Holmes. “Dazed and Confused” was lifted from his songbook one night in New York’s West Village by Jimmy Page — appearing a year or so later as one of Led Zeppelin’s own.

The song refers to the potential break-up of a relationship, typical of blues numbers. Later “Dazed and Confused” was covered by the Yardbirds, which inspired a reworking by Led Zeppelin. The latter’s version appeared on the group’s debut album and became a popular live piece, featuring improvisation that stretched the track’s length to up to 40 minutes in concert, and theatrics including playing the guitar with a violin bow.

Been dazed and confused for so long it’s not true.

Wanted a woman, never bargained for you.

Lots of people talkin’, few of them know

Soul of a woman was created below, yeah.

You hurt and abuse tellin’ all of your lies.

Run ’round sweet baby, Lord how they hypnotize.

Sweet little baby, I don’t know where you’ve been.

Gonna love you baby, here I come again.

Ev’ry day I work so hard bringin’ home my hard-earned pay.

Try to love you baby, but you push me away.

Don’t know where you’re goin’, I don’t know just where you’ve been;

Sweet little baby, I want you again.

Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah.

Oh, yeah! Alright!

Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah.

Oh don’t leave me so confused, no! Oh, baby!

Been dazed and confused for so long, it’s not true,

Wanted a woman never bargained for you.

Take it easy baby, let them say what they will.

(Will your) tongue wag so much when I send you the bill?

Ooh, yeah! Alright!

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh,

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh.