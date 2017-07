The last thing a race car driver wants to see is the world upside down, but that’s exactly what happened to AC/DC’s Brian Johnson on Saturday. He was driving his vintage Austin A35┬áduring the qualifying round for the Celebrity Challenge Trophy race at the Silverstone Classic in England when he lost control and rolled it. He was unhurt, but was unable to enter the race.

See his upside down Austin HERE

He is a veteran driver but these things can happen to the best of them.