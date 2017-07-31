Classic Rock Almanac July 31, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones announces a deal worth more than seven-million dollars to write his autobiography.

1999-Bad Company guitarist Mick Ralphs gets married prior to the band’s show in Las Vegas.

1981-Journey releases its seventh album, Escape. It will become the band’s biggest selling, and only chart-topping, album.

1980-John Lennon discusses plans for a comeback album with producer Jack Douglas. Recording will begin on Double Fantasy a few days later.

1976-Blue Oyster Cult‘s “Don’t Fear the Reaper” and Orleans‘ “Still the One” both debut on the Billboard Hot 100 in the issue dated this day.

1972-Chicago receives a gold record for its first number-one album, Chicago V.

1971-The Rolling Stones documentary Gimme Shelter, which focuses on their disastrous Altamont, California concert, opens in London.

1971-The second night of The Who‘s U-S tour is marked by tragedy when a 22-year-old security guard is stabbed to death at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium.

1970-To fulfill a contractual obligation, The Rolling Stones hand over the disc C***sucker Blues to Decca Records, freeing them to form Rolling Stones Records.

1968-The Beatles record in London’s Trident Studios, where they’re able to use an eight-track studio for “Hey Jude.” At the time, Abbey Road is only set up for four-track recording.

1965-The Byrds‘ version of Bob Dylan‘s “Mister Tambourine Man” begins its second week at number-one in England

BIRTHDAYS

Phil McCormack – 57 years old

Molly Hatchet singer-harmonica player. Born 1960.

Hugh McDowell – 64 years old

Ex-Electric Light Orchestra/ex-ELO Part II cellist. Born 1953.

Ahmet Ertegun – Died in 2006

The Turkish-born son of a diplomat was a songwriter, producer and co-founder of Atlantic Records. He helped make stars of Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, The Drifters, Bobby Darin and many others. He worked closely with Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Along with Rolling Stone magazine founder Jann Wenner, Ertegun created the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He died December 14th, 2006, following a fall backstage at a Rolling Stones concert. He was 83. Born 1923.