Help! There’s A Snake Stuck To My Face!

July 31, 2017 8:57 AM
I have a dog and a cat who enjoy living rent free inside of my house. And that’s all I’ve ever had are dogs and cats. Perhaps this west side woman should consider doing the same. Besides it’s not like a snake has ears if I’m not mistaken like a dog or a cat. So when you tell them to stop or heel, they’ll listen and stop doing what they’re doing.

Thanks to News 5 Cleveland, HERE is the story and 911 call made by this Sheffield Lake woman who had a boa constrictor stuck to her face.

http://www.news5cleveland.com/news/local-news/oh-lorain/sheffield-lake-woman-calls-911-i-have-a-boa-constrictor-stuck-to-my-face

