Classic Rock Almanac August 1, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: The late Grateful Dead guitarist Jerry Garcia would have turned 75 ears old today (August 1st).

In 1973, Garcia formed the bluegrass group Old and in the Way, and gave each band member a nickname, including himself. What was it? a) Captain Trips

b) Uncle Jer

c) Spud Boy

d) Bummer Man

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

1999-Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band open the eighth of 15 shows in New Jersey with “Backstreets.” In the 24 years Bruce has been playing the song, he had never before begun a show with it.

1988-The Martin Scorsese film of The Last Temptation of Christ opens, with David Bowie as Pontius Pilate and a score by Peter Gabriel.

1987-“Shakedown” by Bob Seger becomes the number-one single in Billboard.

1982-Aerosmith releases Rock in a Hard Place, the band’s first album since guitarist Joe Perry‘s (temporary) departure.

1980-George Harrison launches his movie production company, HandMade Films.

1978-George Harrison is the last Beatle to become a father. In Windsor, England, his second wife, Olivia gives birth to a boy they name Dhani — the Indian word for “wealth” or “wealthy person.”

1971-George Harrison headlines the Concerts for Bangladesh, which he organized, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The afternoon and evening shows, each staged before a capacity crowd of nearly 20,000, also feature Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, Badfinger, Billy Preston, Klaus Voorman, Leon Russell and Ravi Shankar. Producer Phil Spector uses 44 microphones to record the benefits for refugees in war-torn East Pakistan, later released as a triple-album box set.

1969-Crosby Stills & Nash headline the first day of The Atlantic City Rock Festival in New Jersey. Chicago, Procol Harum, Iron Butterfly, Johnny Winter, Joni Mitchell, Mother Earth, The Santana Blues Band and Booker T & the MGs round out the show at a race track. Other stars in the three-day festival include Jefferson Airplane, The Byrds, Janis Joplin, Little Richard and Joe Cocker. Single-day tickets are $6; a pass for all three days goes for $15.

1968-The Beatles finish recording tracks for “Hey Jude.” A week later, it’s mixed and ready for release.

1958-Johnny Cash signs with Columbia Records.

BIRTHDAYS