Did They Use Creamy Or Chunky?

August 1, 2017 8:54 AM
DANNEMORA, NY - JUNE 15: Clinton Correctional Facility is seen where two convicted murderers escaped from the prison on June 15, 2015 in Dannemora, New York. The convicts, Richard Matt and David Sweat, escaped June 6 from the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York and law enforcement are on a multi-state manhunt for their capture. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Over the past weekend, 12 inmates escaped out of a prison outside Birmingham, Alabama. Out of those 12, 11 have been captured, 1 is still at large. However as you’ll hear HERE thanks to WBRC-TV in Birmingham, how these convicted felons tricked the guards was by using peanut butter to block out the identification numbers outside their cells. Then they fled to freedom, albeit for now only one.

By the way, 8 of the prisoners were captured at a Pilot-Flying J truck stop in Birmingham, oh the irony there right?

Have a great day.

 

