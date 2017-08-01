Did They Use Creamy Or Chunky?

Over the past weekend, 12 inmates escaped out of a prison outside Birmingham, Alabama. Out of those 12, 11 have been captured, 1 is still at large. However as you’ll hear HERE thanks to WBRC-TV in Birmingham, how these convicted felons tricked the guards was by using peanut butter to block out the identification numbers outside their cells. Then they fled to freedom, albeit for now only one.

By the way, 8 of the prisoners were captured at a Pilot-Flying J truck stop in Birmingham, oh the irony there right?

Have a great day.