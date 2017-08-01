Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Jimi Hendrix – The Stars That Play With Laughing Sam’s Dice Lyrics

Jimi Hendrix – The Stars That Play With Laughing Sam’s Dice Lyrics

This song is just a great song with fantastic work from Jimi Hendrix on the guitar. Well work a listen and is occasionally requested in the Saturday Night Live House Party.

“The Stars That Play with Laughing Sam’s Dice”, also known as “STP with LSD” and various related abbreviations and shortenings, is a song by English-American psychedelic rock band The Jimi Hendrix Experience, featured as the B-side to their 1967 fourth single “Burning of the Midnight Lamp”. Written by vocalist and guitarist Jimi Hendrix, the song was later featured on the 1968 compilation album Smash Hits and the posthumous Loose Ends and South Saturn Delta compilations.

Jimi Hendrix exponentially expanded the vocabulary of the electric rock guitar more than anyone before or since. Hendrix was the master of positive and negative sounds roaring and echoing out of his guitar. Would like to think that if him and Prince were ripping out a concert right now it would be mind blowing.