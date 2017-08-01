Roger Waters Joins John Prine For “Hello In There”

John Prine is a lifelong singer and songwriter of meaningful songs, which the world desperately needs right now, but don’t sell well on iTunes. Roger Waters joined him on the stage of the Newport Folk Festival for one of his most insightful songs “Hello In There“. You owe it to yourself to watch it.

“Hello In There” was released in 1971 as a song about the loneliness many of aging adults. The ability to project future mindsets through the pen of a then-young person has always put this song in the same rarefied class as “Changes” from Bowie, and “Teach Your Children” by CSN&Y in my humble opinion.