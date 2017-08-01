The Daily Cut: Aerosmith “Lightning Strikes”

August 1, 2017 8:08 AM
Filed Under: Aerosmith, Jimmy Crespo, Richard Supa, steven tyler, The Daily Cut

Aerosmith: “Lightning Strikes”

ALBUM: Rock in a Hard Place

YEAR: 1982

WRITERS: Steven Tyler, Jimmy Crespo, Richard Supa

Peaked at number-21 on Billboard’s Top Rock Tracks chart.

Aerosmith released its only album without Joe Perry and Brad Whitford 35 years ago today. Bassist Tom Hamilton recalls the video for the single “Lightning Strikes” as an interesting artifact from a difficult period in the band’s history. “Things were pretty much down at the bottom at that point, but we needed a video for one of the songs on Rock in a Hard Place. We had about twenty-five cents to do a video, we managed to crank one out. We needed a metaphor for violence, so that became exploding melons. I thought that was pretty cool, but all my friends would come up to me and say, ‘What the hell’s going on with those melons, man?’”

Thirty-five years ago today (August 1st, 1982), Aerosmith released its Rock in a Hard Place album, the only one without Joe Perry and Brad Whitford.

