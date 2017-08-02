Classic Rock Almanac August 2, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: The keyboardist and saxophonist of The Band, Garth Hudson, turns 80 years old today (August 2nd).

In 2010, Hudson co-produced and played on a Band tribute album. What makes the album particularly notable? a) All the other living members of The Band participated.

b) It was the first time Garth and Robbie Robertson had played together since The Last Waltz.

c) Every artist on it is Canadian.

d) Bob Dylan makes a rare guest appearance, singing “This Wheel’s on Fire” with Neil Young.

ANNIVERSARIES

2004-Led Zeppelin decline to allow their Live Aid performance to be included on an upcoming D-V-D because they consider their performance to have been sub-standard. Instead, Jimmy Page and Robert Plant pledge proceeds from a forthcoming Page and Plant DVD to charity, while John Paul Jones donates his proceeds from his current U-S tour with Mutual Admiration Society.

1978-Boston releases its second album, Don’t Look Back.

1975-“One of These Nights” by The Eagles hits number-one on the Billboard singles chart.

1971-Paul McCartney releases “Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey,” his first post-Beatles number-one hit.

1969-Bob Dylan and his wife Sara show up unexpectedly at his 10-year high school reunion in Hibbing, Minnesota. They leave when a drunk tries to pick a fight with him.

1964-The Beatles get a positive movie review from Associated Press critic Bob Thomas. “The surprise is that [A Hard Day’s Night is] good….the longhaired quartet may be with us for a long time to come–not as freaks but as qualified entertainers.”

1963-In London, 17-year-old guitarist Eric Clapton quits The Roosters to form Casey Jones and the Engineers.

