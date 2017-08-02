Randy Newman Returns…

August 2, 2017 4:01 PM
Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

As a songwriter there are many who ply the trade that I greatly admire. And very high on that list would be Randy Newman, possibly the most under-appreciated and misunderstood tunesmith of all time. If you only know him from “Short People” or “I Love LA” you are missing out on an extensive cannon of work that is simply amazing. Recently, on The Ringer website, Sean Fennessey has a wonderful look back on Newman’s career and his new album, “Dark Matter”. Click HERE to read the article…

