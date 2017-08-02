The Catch Of The year

Albeit the end result wasn’t what Tribe fans were hoping for last night in Boston, as Cody Allen served up a walk off 3 run homer in the bottom of the 9th to Christian Vazquez, who blasted Allen’s fastball into the seats for a 12-10 Red Sox comeback win. But let’s go half full, with the game still in play with the Indians holding onto a 7-5 lead in the bottom of the 5th, Austin Jackson goes waaaaay back. Then up and over into the Boston bullpen to rob Hanley Ramirez of a home run.

Thanks to Sports Time Ohio and MLB.com for the replay of that HERE.

Have a great day. http://m.mlb.com/news/article/245757708/indians-austin-jackson-makes-amazing-catch/