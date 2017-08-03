Classic Rock Almanac August 3, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Thirty years ago today (August 3rd, 1987), Def Leppard released Hysteria.

Which star of The Breakfast Club played the group’s longtime producer Mutt Lange in the VH1 docudrama Hysteria: The Def Leppard Story? a) Judd Nelson

b) Emilio Estevez

c) Anthony Michael Hall

d) Ally Sheedy

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Queen guitarist Brian May finally hands in his doctoral thesis, titled Radial Velocities in the Zodiacal Dust Cloud, at Imperial College in London. The 60-year-old had left the project uncompleted 36 years earlier when he became a full-time musician.

2006-Widespread Panic guitarist George McConnell leaves the band and is replaced by ex-Allman Brothers Band guitarist Jimmy Herring.

2000-Pearl Jam open a U.S. tour in Virginia Beach, Virginia — their first time onstage since nine fans were crushed to death while they performed at the Roskilde Festival in Denmark just over a month earlier.

1999-The soundtrack to Detroit Rock City–featuring KISS, Van Halen, Black Sabbath, Cheap Trick and David Bowie–is released.

1998-Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry finishes filming a guest role on NBC’s Homicide: Life on the Street in Baltimore. Perry plays “Detective Joe Landrewsky,” a Washington, DC narcotics agent.

1987-Def Leppard releases the Hysteria album.

1974-Drummer Ernie “Boom Boom” Carter and keyboardist David Sancious play their final concert with Bruce Springsteen‘s E Street Band at a New York show opening for Anne Murray. Max Weinberg and Roy Bittan subsequently replace Carter and Sancious.

1974-Guitarist Jeff “Skunk” Baxter and drummer Jim Hodder leave Steely Dan. Baxter joins The Doobie Brothers. Future Toto member Jeff Porcaro will replace Hodder, and keyboardist Michael McDonald will fill Baxter’s spot in the band.

1971-Ringo Starr‘s “It Don’t Come Easy” is certified gold.

1969-Beach Boys guitarist Carl Wilson is indicted for failing to report for civilian duty in lieu of serving two years in the army. Wilson had conducted music classes for handicapped patients at LA County Hospital rather than act as an institutional helper.

1966-In the wake of John Lennon‘s statement that The Beatles are bigger than Jesus, the South African government bans their records from the airwaves.

BIRTHDAYS