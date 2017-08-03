If You’re Scared Of Clowns This Is Probably Not The Vacation Destination For You…

I’m not scared of clowns. In fact, even as a little kid, I just always thought they were kind of dumb. But then I find out that there’s a whole lot of folks out there that are seriously scared of these dudes with their rubber ball noses and big floppy shoes. Well, if you’re one of those folks, you’re probably not going to want to book a reservation at “The Clown Motel” in Tonopah, Nevada. Click HERE to check it out…