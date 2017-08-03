If You’re Scared Of Clowns This Is Probably Not The Vacation Destination For You…

August 3, 2017 3:42 PM
Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

I’m not scared of clowns. In fact, even as a little kid, I just always thought they were kind of dumb. But then I find out that there’s a whole lot of folks out there that are seriously scared of these dudes with their rubber ball noses and big floppy shoes. Well, if you’re one of those folks, you’re probably not going to want to book a reservation at “The Clown Motel” in Tonopah, Nevada. Click HERE to check it out…

More from Michael Stanley 3:00pm To 7:00pm
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

September 15, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
August 12, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live