Sofia Vergara Celebrates Her Beautiful Self

August 3, 2017 8:48 AM
Filed Under: Sofia Vergara
(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

I’ve always liked this woman and not just because she’s a muy caliente Hispanic woman. I like that Sofia Vergara is super smart, but also speaks her mind and is not afraid to use it which just adds to her hotness. I’ll occasionally pick up a copy of Men’s Health magazine when I’m say, waiting to check out my groceries at Giant Eagle and while reading the cover something interests me and I’ll pick it up. Check out the “Modern Family” star HERE in the latest Women’s Health magazine. Which I think you’ll also read the article and not just check out the pics.

Have a great day and happy Friday-Eve.

 

