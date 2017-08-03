On a continuing slow music news week we turn to Ultimate Guitar Magazine for their list of “The Best 25 Musicians Named Dave (Or David)”. Here’s the Top 10.
- David Gilmour – Pink Floyd
- David Bowie
- Dave Mustaine – Megadeth
- Dave Grohl
- Dave Murray – Iron Maiden
- Dave Ellefson – Megadeth
- Dave Lombardo – Slayer
- David Hasselhoff
- Dave Navarro – Jane’s Addiction and Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Dave Brubeck
I would’ve loved to be a fly on the wall in the room when David Lee Roth found out he finished 5 places BEHIND David Hasselhoff!!