On a continuing slow music news week we turn to Ultimate Guitar Magazine for their list of “The Best 25 Musicians Named Dave (Or David)”. Here’s the Top 10.

David Gilmour – Pink Floyd David Bowie Dave Mustaine – Megadeth Dave Grohl Dave Murray – Iron Maiden Dave Ellefson – Megadeth Dave Lombardo – Slayer David Hasselhoff Dave Navarro – Jane’s Addiction and Red Hot Chili Peppers Dave Brubeck

Here’s the rest of the list

I would’ve loved to be a fly on the wall in the room when David Lee Roth found out he finished 5 places BEHIND David Hasselhoff!!