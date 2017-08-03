The Best 25 Musicians Named Dave

August 3, 2017 11:38 AM
Filed Under: dave, top 25 musicians named dave, ultimate guitar
Photo: Matthew Eisman / Getty Images

On a continuing slow music news week we turn to Ultimate Guitar Magazine for their list of “The Best 25 Musicians Named Dave (Or David)”. Here’s the Top 10.

  1. David Gilmour – Pink Floyd
  2. David Bowie
  3. Dave Mustaine – Megadeth
  4. Dave Grohl
  5. Dave Murray  Iron Maiden
  6. Dave Ellefson – Megadeth
  7. Dave Lombardo  Slayer
  8. David Hasselhoff
  9. Dave Navarro – Jane’s Addiction and Red Hot Chili Peppers
  10. Dave Brubeck

Here’s the rest of the list

I would’ve loved to be a fly on the wall in the room when David Lee Roth found out he finished 5 places BEHIND David Hasselhoff!!

More from Bill Louis 10:00am To 3:00pm
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

September 15, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
August 12, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live