Classic Rock Almanac August 4, 2017

1980-John Lennon and Yoko Ono begin recording Double Fantasy at New York’s Hit Factory Studio.

1980-Pink Floyd starts a run of six consecutive nights at London’s Earl’s Court, performing The Wall in their homeland for the first time.

1970-Phil Collins joins Genesis on drums, replacing John Mayhew

1970-Rock’s first traveling festival, the Warner Brothers-sponsored Medicine Ball Caravan, kicks off in Virginia City, Nevada. Although The Grateful Dead dropped out before it began, the lineup includes B.B. King, Alice Cooper, fiddler Doug Kershaw and Stoneground. A film of the tour, Lock Up Your Daughters, was subsequently shown.

1966-Following the lead of South Africa, radio stations in six U-S cities ban Beatles records.

1964-The Kinks release “You Really Got Me” in England. Their third single becomes the band’s first hit.

BIRTHDAYS

Louis Armstrong – Died in 1971

“Satchmo” was already an American jazz treasure when his recording of “Hello Dolly” snapped The Beatles‘ 14-week-run streak of consecutive number-ones in the spring of 1964. The horn legend died July 6th, 1971 at 70. Born 1901.

TRIVIA ANSWER

b) Norman “Hurricane” Smith





