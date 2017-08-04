Journey To White House Infuriates Neal Schon

It’s no secret that Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain of Journey are not seeing eye to eye about a lot of things. Now you can add a trip to the White House to the list. Schon has taken to twitter to scold Cain for injecting his religious beliefs into Journey concerts since his marriage to minister Paula White. Since she is an “advisor” to the President, The Cains along with band members Ross Valory and Arnel Pineda went to the White House and Schon wasn’t pleased. Here’s a few quotes.

“Journey was not there – three individual members were — Cain, Ross Valory and Arnel Pineda whom I found. White House tours are done all the time but it could have been privately.

“I had no prior knowledge of this [visit] from anyone. Not band members or management. This clearly shows no respect or unity, just divide.”

“I will remain strong and consistent with the belief we’ve always shared and agreed upon — Journey should never be used and exploited by anyone, especially band members for politics or any one religion.

See the whole thing HERE

If Journey goes their “separate ways” and Steve Perry hooks up with one of these guys, that might tell you all you need to know about the other guy.