Maybe This Is Where Spongebob Squarepants Is Shacking Up?

Pretty wild story HERE, thanks to CBS News about this mermaid shack, that must have broken off of it’s mourning. And according to the United States Coast Guard, this previously unidentified floating object traveled from Key West, Florida to roughly 10-20 miles off the Louisiana coast in the Gulf of Mexico. This mermaid shack traveled, or drifted for 500 plus miles before being spotted by choppers wondering what the heck is this?

You have a great day, an awesome weekend and see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.