Maybe This Is Where Spongebob Squarepants Is Shacking Up?

August 4, 2017 8:55 AM
Filed Under: mermaids
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 26: The SpongeBob SquarePants balloon floats through the parade route during the 89th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 26, 2015 in New York City. A record number of police officers were patrolling the parade as security is on a high alert after the terror attacks in Paris and threats made to the city. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Pretty wild story HERE, thanks to CBS News about this mermaid shack, that must have broken off of it’s mourning. And according to the United States Coast Guard, this previously unidentified floating object traveled from Key West, Florida to roughly 10-20 miles off the Louisiana coast in the Gulf of Mexico. This mermaid shack traveled, or drifted for 500 plus miles before being spotted by choppers wondering what the heck is this?

You have a great day, an awesome weekend and see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.

 

More from Slats 5:30am To 10:00am
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

September 15, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
August 12, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live