Ohio’s Tax-Free Weekend Is Here

So today (August 4th) kicks off Ohio’s third annual tax-free weekend! Yay! Now thru Sunday (August 6th), Ohioans will be exempt from taxes on articles of clothing $75 or less and school supplies $20 or less.

The start of the school year is right around the corner and if you still need to get notebooks, binders, or backpacks for your kids, this is THE perfect weekend for you. Or if you’re just in search of new pair of shoes or jeans, then this weekend is also perfect for you.

Click here for some more information on the tax-free weekend! Have a question but you can’t find the answer? Don’t worry, you can click here for the FAQs about the weekend from the Ohio Department of Taxation!