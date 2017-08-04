Ohio’s Tax-Free Weekend Is Here

August 4, 2017 7:38 AM
Filed Under: back to school, tax free weekend
STRATFORD, ENGLAND - JULY 31: Shoppers peruse the outlets in the giant Westfield Stratford shopping mall adjacent to the Olympic Park on July 31, 2012 in London, England. Trading in the huge 1.9 million sq ft mall has been boosted by the footfall of spectators, volunteers and competitors from the Olympic Park; whilst shops and restaurants in London's West End are reporting up to 70% declines in revenue. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)
Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images

So today (August 4th) kicks off Ohio’s third annual tax-free weekend! Yay! Now thru Sunday (August 6th), Ohioans will be exempt from taxes on articles of clothing $75 or less and school supplies $20 or less.

The start of the school year is right around the corner and if you still need to get notebooks, binders, or backpacks for your kids, this is THE perfect weekend for you. Or if you’re just in search of new pair of shoes or jeans, then this weekend is also perfect for you.

Click here for some more information on the tax-free weekend! Have a question but you can’t find the answer? Don’t worry, you can click here for the FAQs about the weekend from the Ohio Department of Taxation!

