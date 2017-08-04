The Daily Cut: Pink Floyd “Shine on You Crazy Diamond”

August 4, 2017 8:24 AM
Pink Floyd: “Shine on You Crazy Diamond”

ALBUM: Wish You Were Here (an edit, though still long, appears on the compilation A Collection of Great Dance Songs).

YEAR: 1975

WRITERS:  Richard Wright, Roger Waters, David Gilmour

Never released as a single A-side, although Part I appeared as the B-side of “Have a Cigar” in Italy and France.

Pink Floyd wrote the epic “Shine on You Crazy Diamond” about their original guitarist and singer Syd Barrett, who died in 2006. Keyboardist Rick Wright, who died just two years later, once spoke about how Barrett’s lasting contribution to the band. “Obviously Syd influenced Roger. I mean, it was a tragedy what happened to Syd, ‘cause he was brilliant and he was a wonderful person. And I think underlying a lot of the Floyd writing, right from that time, was our awareness of what happened to Syd.”

Pink Floyd’s debut album, The Piper at the Gates of Dawn, featuring Syd Barrett on lead vocals and guitars, received its first release in Britain 50 years ago tomorrow. (August 5th).

