Classic Rock Almanac August 5, 2017

BIRTHDAYS

Pat Smear (George Ruthenberg) – 58 years old

Foo Fighters/ex-Nirvana/ex-Germs guitarist. Born 1959.

Rick Derringer (Zehringer) – 70 years old

The lead voice and guitarist on The McCoys‘ “Hang on Sloopy” and “Fever” enjoyed ’70s solo success with “Rock and Roll Hoochie Koo.” The Indiana native played on and produced Edgar Winter‘s number-one hit “Frankenstein.” Born 1947.

ANNIVERSARIES

2009-Steven Tyler accidentally dances off a stage in Sturgis, South Dakota. He is airlifted to Rapid City Regional Hospital with a broken shoulder and lacerations to his head. Aerosmith cancel the rest of their tour with ZZ Top as a result.

2005-Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger, having lost the legal right to perform as The Doors, bill themselves as D-21-C in a VH1 Classic special taped in Atlantic City, New Jersey. They later use the name Riders on the Storm.

1992-Toto drummer Jeff Porcaro dies after an acute allergic reaction to accidentally inhaled pesticides or of cocaine-related causes (or both) at age 38.

1983-David Crosby is sentenced to eight years in prison for drug and firearm possession. (He is paroled in 1986.)

1974-Eric Clapton does a recording session with bluesman Freddie King in Miami. They finish three songs together.

1967-Pink Floyd‘s first album, The Piper at the Gates of Dawn, is released in Great Britain.

1967-Van Morrison, formerly the singer of Belfast’s Them, releases his first solo single, “Brown Eyed Girl.”

1966-The Beatles release Revolver in the U-K. Featuring “Eleanor Rigby,” “Yellow Submarine” and “Got to Get You Into My Life,” the L-P will reach America three days later.