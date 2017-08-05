On this day in AC/DC history…August 5th, 1977. AC/DC is on their “Let There Be Rock” tour of the United States and make a stop down in West Palm Beach, Florida. They play at The West Palm Beach Auditorium on a Friday night. It is called “Hell Under the Palms!” They are only 1 week out from their first ever performance in Cleveland!
Set List:
- Live Wire
- She’s Got Balls
- Whole Lotta Rosie
- Dog Eat Dog
- The Jack
- Baby Please Don’t Go
Line up:
- Angus Young – Lead Guitar
- Malcolm Young – Rhythm Guitar
- Bon Scott – Lead Vocals
- Cliff WIlliams – Bass
- Phil Rudd – Drums
Supporting: REO Speedwagon
Tickets: $5.00/$6.00
Here is “The Jack” from the night of the show and their first ever appearance in Florida.