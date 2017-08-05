On This Day In AC/DC History…August 5th, 1977.

Photo: Chris V. - WNCX Archives
Angus Young at The Q!

On this day in AC/DC history…August 5th, 1977.  AC/DC is on their “Let There Be Rock” tour of the United States and make a stop down in West Palm Beach, Florida.  They play at The West Palm Beach Auditorium on a Friday night.  It is called “Hell Under the Palms!” They are only 1 week out from their first ever performance in Cleveland!

Set List:

  1. Live Wire
  2. She’s Got Balls
  3. Whole Lotta Rosie
  4. Dog Eat Dog
  5. The Jack
  6. Baby Please Don’t Go

Line up:

  • Angus Young – Lead Guitar
  • Malcolm Young – Rhythm Guitar
  • Bon Scott – Lead Vocals
  • Cliff WIlliams – Bass
  • Phil Rudd – Drums

Supporting:  REO Speedwagon

Tickets:  $5.00/$6.00

Here is “The Jack” from the night of the show and their first ever appearance in Florida.

