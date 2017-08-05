On this day in AC/DC history…August 5th, 1977. AC/DC is on their “Let There Be Rock” tour of the United States and make a stop down in West Palm Beach, Florida. They play at The West Palm Beach Auditorium on a Friday night. It is called “Hell Under the Palms!” They are only 1 week out from their first ever performance in Cleveland!

Set List:

Live Wire She’s Got Balls Whole Lotta Rosie Dog Eat Dog The Jack Baby Please Don’t Go

Line up:

Angus Young – Lead Guitar

– Lead Guitar Malcolm Young – Rhythm Guitar

– Rhythm Guitar Bon Scott – Lead Vocals

– Lead Vocals Cliff WIlliams – Bass

– Bass Phil Rudd – Drums

Supporting: REO Speedwagon

Tickets: $5.00/$6.00

Here is “The Jack” from the night of the show and their first ever appearance in Florida.