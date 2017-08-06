Classic Rock Almanac August 6, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2014-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers finally score a number-one album as Hypnotic Eye debuts atop the Billboard 200 after selling 131,000 copies in its first week.

2004-Funk-soul singer Rick James dies at his Los Angeles home at age 56 from a heart attack. Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Jermaine Jackson, Jamie Foxx, Berry Gordy and porn star Ron Jeremy are among the many celebrities who turn out for his funeral roughly a week later.

1999-Grateful Dead archivist Dick Latvala dies of a heart attack at 56.

1996-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers release their ninth studio album, Songs and Music From the Motion Picture She’s the One, which serves as the soundtrack to the movie by director Edward Burns.

1982-The movie version of Pink Floyd‘s The Wall, starring Bob Geldof, has its U.S. premiere at New York’s Ziegfeld Theater.

1981-Stevie NicksBella Donna album is released.

1981-The CarsCandy-O album is certified platinum.

1981-The Rolling Stones release “Start Me Up” as a single in the U.S.

1970-Grateful Dead enter Wally Heider Studios in San Francisco to begin recording American Beauty.

1965-The BeatlesHelp! album is issued in the U-

BIRTHDAYS

Andy Warhol – Died in 1987
The artist, filmmaker and producer of the first Velvet Underground album survived an assassination attempt but died February 22nd, 1987 of complications from prostate surgery. Born 1928.

