It’s the last blast of summer at Cedar Point August 21st through September 4th!

Listen weekdays at the workforce winning times of 9:25am, 1:25pm and 4:25pm for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

PLUS each weekend you can tempt your tastebuds at the park’s food truck festival, where trucks will compete for first place in taste.

It’s the last blast of summer and it’s all courtesy of Cedar Point and 98.5 WNCX!